A NEW lifesaving defibrillator funded by community efforts has been unveiled in St Austell.
The device which can be used to save someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest has been installed on the outside of the Cornwall Hospice furniture shop on Daniels Lane.
St John Ambulance volunteer Margaret Watts, who led the fundraising campaign, said: “I am so delighted. It’s been a long three years fundraising for this device and we finally have it in place. I’m overjoyed to see it lit up at night time, so everyone will be able to find it and we’ll save more people.
“It is crucial to act within eight minutes of someone becoming unresponsive and devices like this regularly make the difference between life and death. I will be offering local training sessions to dispel fears and teach lifesaving skills.”
Margaret attended the unveiling ceremony along with East Cornwall St John Ambulance manager Tim Jones, St John Ambulance youth leader Ann McAuley, town councillor Andrea Lanxon who is the president of the St Austell St John Ambulance Unit, town councillor Jeremy Preece and Cornwall Hospice representatives.
A total of £3,000 was raised for the defibrillator by the community with particular support from the Stepping Stones Nursery and the Par Carnival Committee.
Cllr Preece said: “I think it’s amazing to see how much good work people are doing in our town. Having a defibrillator in locations not available all day is not enough; the first few minutes are crucial, and the more there are locally, the more lives will be saved.”
Cornwall Hospice operations manager Fran May said: “I just want to offer the world’s biggest thank you. I know a lot of hard work and time has gone into making this happen. We’re so grateful to be able to host this lifesaving device.”
