A HOSPICE charity in Cornwall has undergone a rebranding in an attempt to break down perceived barriers.
Cornwall Hospice Care, which began supporting people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in October 1980, has shortened its name to Cornwall Hospice as part of the move.
The charity, which runs the Mount Edgcumbe Hospice at St Austell, the first to open, and St Julia’s Hospice at Hayle, has rebranded under its Fit for the Future plan that began as a refurbishment project.
A spokesperson said: “As the project progressed, it did more than transform our buildings; it became a new promise to make sure that we, as a charity, are truly fit for the future.
“As part of this commitment, we carried out research to understand where barriers might exist in accessing our support. We learned that while our care is deeply valued, our brand was sometimes seen as a barrier, not fully reflecting the warmth, compassion and breadth of what we do.
“By simplifying our name to Cornwall Hospice, and by refreshing how we look and sound, we aim to break the stigmas around hospice care, widen our reach across Cornwall and better reflect who we truly are – a charity rooted in compassion, hope and dignity.
“To help bring this to life, we worked alongside local branding agency Kingdom & Sparrow, whose deep understanding of place, purpose and people helped us shape a brand that feels open, human and proudly Cornish.”
Cornwall Hospice chief executive Paul Brinsley said: “Fit for the Future is about ensuring that everyone across Cornwall feels able to access our care when they need it most. While how we look and speak has evolved, our purpose has not. Compassion, dignity and humanity remain at the heart of everything we do, and this work helps us carry those values forward for future generations.”
