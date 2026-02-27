HUNDREDS of homes and small businesses across Saltash will receive electricity safety inspection visits from next week as part of a major nationwide programme.
From March 2, approved contractors working on behalf of National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) will call at properties throughout the town to carry out checks on service termination points – better known as cut-outs.
The cut-out is the point where the main incoming electricity cable and fuse enter a property, usually located close to the electricity meter. In many newer Saltash homes, particularly those built since the 1980s, it is housed inside an external meter cabinet. In older properties, it may still be situated indoors.
Inspectors will carry out a visual examination of NGED and energy supplier equipment, taking photographs and recording basic details for safety records. No power supplies will be switched off and no equipment will be dismantled during the process.
The inspections form part of a rolling 20-year safety programme which will see around 400,000 cut-outs checked every year across the South West, Midlands and South Wales. NGED has a licence obligation from energy regulator Ofgem to ensure low-voltage metered properties remain safe and fit for purpose.
Richard Brady, NGED’s policy engineer leading the programme, said the UK is recognised globally for having one of the safest and most resilient electricity networks.
“These are important safety visits,” he said. “If a defective cut-out is identified, our engineers will carry out any necessary repairs free of charge.”
The visits will also help NGED understand how many Saltash properties are using low-carbon technologies such as electric vehicle chargers and solar panels, supporting future planning as demand grows.
Inspections will be carried out by contractor A Coole, whose staff will carry identification and authorisation.
Residents can also choose to submit photographs of their cut-out and meter directly to NGED instead of arranging a home visit.
