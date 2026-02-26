TODAY we are visiting Crafthole and Portwrinkle on our tour of exploration around Cornwall as the Cornish Times website serialises the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “Having started the tour of exploration in the riverside village of Cremyll in the south east of the county, we have already visited Mount Edgcumbe Country Park and the picturesque coastal communities of Kingsand and Cawsand. Last week we took in the wilds of Rame Head and looked west across Whitsand Bay.”
Now we are at the ancient village of Crafthole which, being on the high ridge of land that runs along the coast of Whitsand Bay, has tremendous views of the surrounding South East Cornwall countryside.
The lovely Lynher estuary can be seen to the north east, with the city of Plymouth away in the distance. The coast road passes through the village and is a delight to drive along with its glimpses of the sea.
Below Crafthole is the seaside village of Portwrinkle, which has two beaches, a harbour and a rocky foreshore to clamber over. There’s also the former Whitsand Bay Hotel which was rebuilt here brick by brick having previously been a country house on the outskirts of Torpoint six miles away.
The hotel was constructed near Whitsand Bay Golf Club, one of the many golf courses in Cornwall that are in scenic locations.
Next time we will be visiting the neighbouring villages of Downderry and Seaton further to the west on the coast in Whitsand Bay. From there the tour continues along the splendid south coast of the county.
The journey around Cornwall offers something for everyone, from popular beaches, wild moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
