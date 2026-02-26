Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “Having started the tour of exploration in the riverside village of Cremyll in the south east of the county, we have already visited Mount Edgcumbe Country Park and the picturesque coastal communities of Kingsand and Cawsand. Last week we took in the wilds of Rame Head and looked west across Whitsand Bay.”