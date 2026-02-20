THE year has begun with significant challenges across the Fowey, Tywardreath and Par area. Like much of Cornwall, we faced severe flooding, fallen trees and infrastructure damage following three successive major storms. We have also seen controversial works at Par beach.
First, I want to express my sincere thanks to the local farmers who turned out with their tractors in the early hours after Storm Goretti to clear blocked roads and paths. Their practical help was invaluable and greatly appreciated by the whole community.
One positive outcome was the timely installation of storm gullies in Hanson Drive, Fowey. Last year, I escalated residents’ concerns with Cornwall Council following serious flooding and ground floor damage during the August storm. By good fortune, Cormac completed the work just one day before Storm Goretti struck, preventing further property flooding. The timing could not have been closer.
More concerning is the management of Par beach. Despite repeated attempts, Cornwall Council provided no meaningful co-operation last year to bring the beach huts back into use. More recently, the invasive species removal programme has left large areas of the dunes severely disturbed. While I was aware of the plan to control invasive plants, the scale of mechanical clearance using heavy machinery far exceeded what many expected and has raised legitimate questions about the impact on native plants, small mammals, insects and amphibians.
I have now initiated an investigation into how the work was planned, approved and carried out. I am also calling for far greater transparency and public consultation before any similar projects begin in future.
If you have concerns, questions or suggestions about any of these issues – or anything else affecting our parishes – please do get in touch. My inbox is always open.
