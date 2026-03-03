DIGITAL advertising boards which have led to concerns in two Cornish towns could be coming to Saltash and Liskeard if plans are approved by Cornwall Council.
The Urban Innovation Company wants to install two ‘multi function’ digital smart hubs at locations in the two towns.
The planning application concerns the pavement outside of 130 Fore Street and the pavement outside of 6 Fore Street in Saltash in addition to the pavement outside of the Post Office on Barras Street in Liskeard.
It says that the ‘hubs’ will, if approved, provide a range of amenities to Saltash residents, with the free at the point of use services being paid for through the display of digital advertisements.
In their planning application, the Urban Development Company said the advertisements displayed are required to pay for the upkeep of the digital LED boards, which the company says also offer a range of community amenities, including a public access defibrillator, WiFi and donation of advertising time to local groups.
They added: “The design of the Pulse Smart Hubs has been developed over time and is a high quality, multifunctional piece of street furniture which maximises the services available to the public within a footprint smaller than a traditional public call box.
“The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and provision of open-source data provide endless potential applications that will see the use of the Hub evolve. The two proposed digital displays form part of the offer to local stakeholders and will be made available for a wide range of public uses.
“They are a key element of the proposal as they will support the advertising required to make the scheme viable without any capital or revenue costs to the council or the public.”
An accompanying planning statement says that the plans are supported by Safer Cornwall, adding: “The intention is for the Pulse Smart Hubs to create a telecommunications and services network, enhancing modern digital infrastructure, whilst improving public safety on the streets, with access to emergency services and lifesaving equipment.”
The proposals for similar installations in Bude and Bodmin have been met with a negative reactions from local residents and town councillors.
In Bodmin, a proposal to site two of the ‘pulse smart hubs’ on Honey Street and Fore Street on the town’s high street were met with opposition from a former mayor.
Cllr Andy Coppin branded their proposed location as ‘disrespectful’ after illustrations suggested they would be sited in front of the town’s historic Turret Clock and in front of a monument commemorating the town’s role in the 1497 Cornish Rebellion. The proposals were later withdrawn by the applicant. It is not yet clear if the plans will return in a different format.
In Bude, multiple residents were joined by Bude-Stratton Town Council in objecting to the proposals, which were also met with concern from Cornwall Council’s own historic environment and highways planning teams over the visual impact and location of the smart hubs.
The plans are viewable using reference PA26/00853 (Saltash) and PA26/09488 (Liskeard) on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
