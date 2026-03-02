A FORMER mayor of Bodmin has welcomed the news that an application for the installation of two digital advertising boards in the town has been withdrawn.
Cllr Andy Coppin had raised concerns after a planning application seeking to install two digital advertising boards with attached public amenities had been submitted by The Urban Innovation Company.
He was particularly concerned about the proposed location of the two large advertising boards within the town’s conservation area, with illustrative photos submitted as part of the plans indicating that, if they had been approved, would have seen them sited next to the Turret House clock and in front of the stone commemorating the role of Bodmin lawyer Thomas Flamank in the furtive 1497 Cornish rebellion.
The advertisements displayed is intended to pay for the upkeep of the digital LED boards, which the company says also offer a range of community amenities, including a public access defibrillator and donation of advertising time to local groups.
In the planning application, the company added: “The design of the Pulse Smart Hubs has been developed over time and is a high quality, multifunctional piece of street furniture which maximises the services available to the public within a footprint smaller than a traditional public call box.
“The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and provision of open-source data provide endless potential applications that will see the use of the Hub evolve. The two proposed digital displays form part of the offer to local stakeholders and will be made available for a wide range of public uses.
“They are a key element of the proposal as they will support the advertising required to make the scheme viable without any capital or revenue costs to the council or the public.”
While no reason for withdrawing a planning application is given when it is confirmed as such, it can sometimes be the case that it is to allow the proposer to make substantive changes to their proposals and then submit as a new application at a later date.
Cllr Coppin had written to the company urging them to withdraw and revisit their plans. In an email, he stated that he was shocked that it would wish to install the advertising boards next to the two locations, branding the proposals as ‘disrespectful’ and called on them to withdraw the application and work with Bodmin Town Council to identify more suitable locations.
There had also been eight comments of objection from Bodmin residents to the application, including Cllr Coppin.
Reacting to the withdrawal of the application, Cllr Coppin said: “I am delighted that the Urban Innovation Company have reacted to my writing to them and withdrawn this application.
“It was clearly going to be unpopular with the majority of residents. Hopefully they will now engage properly with the local community. I am more than happy to work with them to find more suitable locations.”
The Urban Innovation Company has been approached for comment and clarification on its future plans for bringing its services to the town.
