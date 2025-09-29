CORNISH pasty makers, Ginsters, are getting spooky this autumn with their new limited edition Haunted Hog Roast Pasty – available now, but only for a short, ghostly spell.
Packed with tender 100 per cent British pork, sage and onion stuffing, locally sourced potatoes and onions, plus a hint of tangy apple sauce, all wrapped in golden puff pastry, it’s a Halloween treat that’s sure to send taste buds screaming for more.
Hot or cold, it’s the perfect way to vamp up your lunch while getting into the seasonal spirit. But beware – like a mischievous spectre, it vanishes from shelves in early November.
Catch it in Morrisons from on September 30, Heron Foods from October 6 and Sainsbury’s from October 29, with a promotional price of just £1.50.
