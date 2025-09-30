The council arranged a meeting with schools in the town, including all of the trusts which run Newquay schools, and as a result an agreement is due to be published next week. Mayor of Newquay Cllr Drew Creek, who also represents the Green Party on Cornwall Council, said: “Essentially what we’ve come up with is a smartphone-free Newquay covenant which all of the schools and trusts are happy to sign up to, which basically says no smart devices in school.