THE latest photographs from St Austell photographer Paul Williams show that the first of the new buildings at the Cornwall College campus in the town is taking shape.
Earlier this year, the site of the new building was just an empty space after demolition and clearance of most of the John Keay House block had taken place.
The tower crane that was put up to facilitate the project has been busy moving materials into place.
The work is part of a huge scheme to modernise the college site off Tregonissey Road.
The government-funded project, which started last year, is being carried out in a number of phases to minimise disruption to teaching and training.
Most of the existing college buildings will eventually be knocked down and replaced.
