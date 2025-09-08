The concert will take place at the Saltash Social Club, St John’s Lane, on Saturday, September 27, at 7.30pm, and will be conducted by the band’s musical director, Graham Easton. Entry is free, with donations encouraged on the night to support CHSW’s vital work.
Audiences can look forward to a varied and uplifting programme, featuring the band’s own award-winning Training Band led by Christy Smith. The talented young musicians, many of whom are already making a name for themselves, will perform alongside their senior counterparts.
Adding to the evening’s line-up will be Saltash’s much-loved Burraton Male Voice Choir, under the direction of renowned choir leader Phil Taylor. The choir, which has been a mainstay of the local music scene for years, promises to bring a rich and powerful sound to the occasion.
A spokesperson for Saltash Town Band said: “We promise an evening of musical bliss with a mixture of fun, wonderful voices, brass band and outstanding musicianship from our young trainees. The band has chosen Children’s Hospice South West in recognition of its longstanding care and support for families of very sick children.”
The spokesperson added: “We hope concert-goers of all ages will come and enjoy this extra special musical extravaganza, meet members of Saltash Town Band and Burraton Male Voice Choir, and support this wonderful children’s charity.”
Refreshments and a raffle will also be available during the evening. Further details can be found on the band’s Facebook and website pages.
