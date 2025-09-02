Hayley's Funerals — Hayley's Funerals are proud to be hosting its second Macmillan coffee morning on Friday, September 26, from 10am to 3pm in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. “We hope to see as many of you as possible for coffee and cake to enable us to raise as much as we can for this amazing charity that is very close to our hearts as sadly many of us have been affected in some way by cancer.”