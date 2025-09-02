GROUPS and organisations across Cornwall have flicked on the kettle and put their aprons on in preparation for the nationwide Macmillan coffee morning.
These coffee mornings are a great way to bring people together for a slice of something nice in aid of a worthwhile cause. Anyone can host their own event on any day that suits them.
Donations from thousands of coffee mornings, big and small, help raise vital funds to support the almost 3.5-million people in the UK living with cancer, from the moment they are diagnosed, throughout treatment and beyond.
To learn more about the services Macmillan Cancer Support offer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk
Here are just a few of the events planned across Cornwall in the near future:
Bude
Camelford
Camelford Library & Bookstart Bear — Join the library on Wednesday, September 24, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm for a cuppa and cake to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Raffle proceeds & all proceeds from refreshments will go to the charity.all welcome
Western Supply Builders Merchant — A Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning will be held at Western Supply in Camelford on Wednesday, September 24, from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Come along, grab a slice (or two!), and help raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Every cuppa poured and every cake enjoyed will make a real difference to people living with cancer. Builders, trades, and locals – everyone is welcome! Let’s come together as a community to support this incredible cause.
Helston
Poundstretcher — The store has teamed up with The Fishermen’s Mission and the Central Methodist Church to organise the biggest ever coffee morning ever seen in Helston, on Friday, September 26, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. More than 1,000 people are expected to stop off during the day for coffee and cake at Epworth Hall (behind the Central Methodist Church). “If you’re in the area, why not come and join them on the day!”
Launceston
The Waste Company — The team are inviting members of the public to The Waste Company's Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 27, from 10am to 1pm. Pop along, there will be games, lots of lovely cakes as well as plenty of tea and coffee! All proceeds raised will go to Macmillan.
u3a — The monthly meeting of the Launceston u3a on Friday, September 26, from 10.15am to noon in Central Methodist Church will also be a coffee morning and Macmillan cake sale.
Liskeard
The Public Hall — A Macmillan coffee morning will again be held in the Emily Hobhouse Room on Friday, September 26. Come along and enjoy some cake and company.
Looe
Widegates Village Hall — Bring a cake or something yummy to share at the Macmillan coffee morning, which will be held on Sunday, September 28 from 2pm to 4pm.
Polperro
Killigarth Manor Holiday Park — Join the team in raising funds for a fantastic charity on Friday, September 26, from 10am. Coffee, cake and a quiz! If you would like to join and and bake something get in touch with the team.
Saltash
Pentillie Castle and Estate — Let's do coffee and cake this September for a worthy charity. Join the team on Friday, September 26, from 9.30am to 2pm, for the annual charity coffee morning in aid of The Mustard Tree Macmillan Cancer Support Centre. Enjoy tea, coffee, and cake whether its cosying up in the Castle reception rooms, taking in the Tamar Valley views from the terraces, or wandering through the peaceful Repton designed gardens. “Every slice, sip, and donation makes a difference — we can't wait to welcome you!”
St Austell
Wedlake Funeral Home — “Have you seen our Macmillan Coffee Morning themed window at East Hill?” This year Wedlake Funeral Home have two coffee mornings for you. Higher Bugle will be on Friday, September 26, and East Hill Saturday, September 27. Both are 10am to noon. There will be tasty cakes, tea and coffee as well as a raffle. Raising money for this wonderful charity.
Hayley's Funerals — Hayley's Funerals are proud to be hosting its second Macmillan coffee morning on Friday, September 26, from 10am to 3pm in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. “We hope to see as many of you as possible for coffee and cake to enable us to raise as much as we can for this amazing charity that is very close to our hearts as sadly many of us have been affected in some way by cancer.”
Bright Eyes Childcare in the Town — Come and join the team at 43 North Street for a sweet treat, bring friends and family and relax whilst raising money for a great cause! The coffee morning will be held on Friday, September 26, from 10am to noon. Everyone welcome.
St Germans
Methodist Chapel — The Macmillan Big Coffee Morning will be held in St Germans Methodist Chapel on Saturday, September 20, from 10am to noon. Come and celebrate the work of Macmillan with coffee, cake and chatter.
St Ives
Carbis Bay Estate — Visit the estate on Friday, September 26, from 11.30am to 2.30pm, for a Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning. Enjoy cakes, coffee, stalls and a raffle to raise money for an incredible cause. This is a free event. No need to RSVP, just come along.
Tideford
Royal British Legion Tideford & St Germans — September is going to be another busy month at our Royal British Legion Club house in Tideford. Please put these dates in your diary. All welcome. Monday, September 8, Coffee Morning 10.30am to noon.
Truro
Cornwall Innovation Centre — All three centres will be holding their annual MacMillan Coffee Morning on Thursday, September 25, 10am to noon. A spokesperson said: “We kindly ask you to dust off your aprons, get baking (or buying) some tasty treats and pop along to enjoy them over a ‘cuppa’ all whilst raising money for this very worthy cause.”
Wadebridge
Cornico Coffee Roasters — The Macmillan Cornico Coffee Morning will be held on Friday, September 26, from 10am. Where is better to hold a Macmillan Coffee Morning than at a coffee roastery! “We have raised thousands over the years holding the coffee morning at our roastery, thanks to friends, family, customers, and locals. Come along and bring your friends. There will be lot's of sweet and savoury goodies, games, and lots of different drinks.”
