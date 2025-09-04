HMS Raleigh has officially welcomed its new Commanding Officer, Captain Jeremy Ussher Royal Navy, in a recent ceremony at the Torpoint training establishment.
His appointment marks not only the start of a new chapter for the Royal Navy’s principal training base in the South West, but also a proud homecoming for a man whose roots lie deep in South East Cornwall.
Captain Ussher was greeted with a Guard of Honour formed by recruits on holdover from Corporate Squadron. For him, the moment was both professional and personal.
“Growing up in Cornwall instilled in me a sense of pride, determination and possibility,” he said. “The community here fuelled my ambitions, and I hope my journey can serve as an example to anyone in the region to follow their dreams and aim high.”
His connection with HMS Raleigh stretches back more than two decades. In 2001, as a young aspiring officer, Ussher first visited the base as a guest of the then Commander Training, Commander Jon Westbrook OBE RN (later Rear Admiral). The visit proved decisive, inspiring him to join the Royal Navy later that same year.
Since then, Captain Ussher has enjoyed a distinguished career. He previously returned to Raleigh as Commander Training between 2018 and 2020, leading the establishment through significant modernisation and the unprecedented challenges of the early COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, he completed the Global Strategic Programme 25 at the Royal College of Defence Studies, further sharpening his leadership and strategic expertise.
But beyond the uniform, Captain Ussher is a proud Cornishman. He grew up in Liskeard, the son of respected local GP Dr Jonathan Ussher and Mrs Maeva Ussher. His education at St Martin’s Church of England School and later at Liskeard School and Sixth Form College helped shape the qualities of resilience and determination that would underpin his naval career.
Captain Ussher now succeeds Captain Jane Roe, who has commanded HMS Raleigh for the past three years. Under her leadership, the base has continued its vital mission of preparing Royal Navy recruits and specialist personnel for service at sea and beyond.
Reflecting on his appointment, Captain Ussher added: “It is an immense privilege to return to HMS Raleigh as Commanding Officer. This establishment, and the Cornwall community, have been integral to my journey. I look forward to leading our talented team in delivering world-class training to our sailors and officers.”
Looking ahead, HMS Raleigh remains central to the Navy’s training pipeline. Thousands of new sailors begin their naval careers at the establishment each year, undergoing the rigorous initial training that equips them for life in the Fleet.
The establishment plays a vital role in shaping the future of the Royal Navy by developing capable, confident sailors ready to serve on the front line around the world. Its work strengthens operational effectiveness, supports professional growth, and fosters pride and belonging among recruits.
For the wider community, HMS Raleigh brings employment, engagement and strong local connections, making it a cornerstone of both the Navy and Cornwall.
