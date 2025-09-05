PEOPLE are being asked what makes Cornwall so unique.
Cornwall Council has launched a new survey to find out what makes living in the Duchy so special such as its history and heritage, the folklore and festivals to the culinary delights of pasties and cream teas.
The project has been inspired by UNESCO’s Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is designed to protect the characteristics of individual cultures from across the globe.
The UK Government has signalled its intention to ratify the convention, and Cornwall Council wants to make sure Cornish culture is safeguarded.
The survey states: “Cornish Intangible Cultural Heritage is the non-physical aspects of Cornish culture that are passed down through generations and are part of community life.
“It is Cornwall’s living culture and includes music, festivals, traditions, dance, sport and skills. It is part of Cornwall’s identity and while important parts are rooted in our history, it can also change over time.
“Protecting, sharing and passing on our traditions to the next generation helps keep vibrant community life and a sense of belonging.”
Cllr Loic Rich, portfolio holder for environment and climate change and chair of Bord Ertach Kernow (Cornwall Heritage Board) said: “In partnership with Bord Ertach Kernow, we are asking communities and groups from across Cornwall to submit suggestions for an inventory of ‘living heritage’.
“These include local knowledge, folklore, festivals, performing arts, crafts, sports, social and culinary customs that play an important role in the cultural identity of Cornwall, and which can change over time. The non-physical aspects of Cornish culture that are passed down through generations and are rooted in our history and identify.
“Protecting, sharing and passing on our traditions helps keep communities together, creates a sense of Cornish identity, and makes people feel part of something special. So many of these activities and knowledge are unrecorded and are at risk of being lost – we want to change that.”
Councillor Sarah Preece, portfolio holder for tourism, localism and planning and vice chair of Cornwall’s fifth nation working group, said: “Celebrating and Preserving Cornwall’s cultural heritage ensures communities have the opportunity to tell their own stories. Heritage projects enhance connection and strengthen local pride, encouraging people to take a more active role in shaping their community’s future.
“Engaging with cultural heritage, such as music, art, food, or rituals, improves wellbeing, provides a sense of purpose and continuity, and offers opportunities for connection, so critical during times of change or crisis, when communities are having to adapt to modern challenges.”
