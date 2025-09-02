FUN, laughter and water-based ‘argy bargy’ was the order of the day as the Wadebridge community took to the water.
It was time for the annual Wadebridge raft race where, in a spirit not dissimilar to that which might have once been seen on Channel 4’s Scrapheap Challenge, teams of competitors took to the water in their home-made raft creations.
The sight was a diverse matchup of teams all seeking for the glory of being crowned the winner of the town’s premier aquatic prize.
It wasn’t just the rafts that were diverse either, with the costumes worn by the participants also adding a technicolour smorgasbord of brightness and distinction.
Hopes are high that the event will grow and expand into the future and on this evidence, it will thrive.
