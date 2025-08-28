Transvaal, with Pretoria, was eventually handed over to the Boers on August 3, 1881, and Deecker printed his last copy of the Argus a month later. He left Transvaal, but stayed in South Africa, working in Natal on the Newcastle Echo, then the Natal Mercury, eventually acquiring the Farmers’ Chronicle and the East London Advertiser. His obituary of 1912 includes ‘wherever he has lived and worked the interests, welfare and progress of his community has always been his aim regardless of creeds, nationality or politics’.