• The town’s museum has a wealth of local knowledge and history on display. It’s website explains: “In the early 1980s, an exhibition of local historical memorabilia and information was staged in the town’s Guildhall. Following much investigation and discussion, including a public meeting, the town council endorsed plans and provided the funds to set up a one room museum on the ground floor of the town’s Public Hall...Liskeard & District museum was officially opened on May 13, 1985...In the late 1990s, the town council started looking for more spacious premises to enable the museum to continue its growth. The derelict, 19th century Henry Rice building in Pike Street, known locally as Foresters Hall, was purchased...and converted into the present Liskeard & District museum. In the late 1990s, the Town Council started looking for more spacious premises to enable the museum to continue its growth...On May 2, 2002, the museum was unofficially opened by the town mayor and on June 6, 2002, it was officially opened by HRH Prince Charles, Duke of Cornwall.” To learn more about what is on display visit liskeardmuseum.com