Goon Helghi: goon – downs, helghi – hunting
what3words - ///universally.evolution.pausing
Goon Helghi yw ugheldir gwastas a rugek danow dhe’n ranndir west kresenek a’n konna tir Lysardh. An hanow a dheu dhyworth po ‘goon’ ha ‘hyli’ po, martesen, ‘helghi’. Goon Helgi yw gwithva natur ha dhedhi hobis goodh ha bleujyow a’n gonyow. Onan a’n bleujyow tanow yw henwys kykesow hag yw eghen a rug. An nader venymys gohelus a drig y’n woon, hag ynwedh an Checker Europek.
Yma dhe Woon Helghi menhir bras henwys an Menhir Gwedhen Sygh. An grug-hir omma, Krug Draenoc yw moy es 4,000 bloodh. Yth yw tyller ynkleudhyans koth a’n Oos Brons.
Goon Helghi yw tre dhe’n dewdhek mega-watt bargen tir gwyns ha’n porth tira rag an brassa kapel yndanvorek y’n norvys.
An skudellow loren a’n Gorsav Dor Goon Helghya a yll bos gwelys dres lies mildir a-dro. An men sarfven krev ow skoodhya an skudellow loren yw dibarow dhe’n konna tir Lysardh.
Goonhilly is a raised plateau of sparse heathland in the centre-west area of the Lizard peninsula. The name comes from either ‘downs’ and ‘brackish’ or, perhaps ‘hunting’.
Goonhilly is a nature reserve with wild ponies and moor land flowers. One rare flower is called Cornish Heath and is a type of heather. The shy venomous adder lives in the moor and also the European stonechat.
Goonhilly has a large standing stone called the Dry Tree Menhir. The long barrow ‘Cruc Drae Noc Barrow’ here is over 4,000 years old. It is an ancient Bronze Age burial site.
Goonhilly is the home to the 12 megawatt wind farm and the landing point for the largest submarine cable on earth.
The satellite dishes of Goonhilly Earth Station can be seen for many miles around. The strong serpentine stone supporting the dishes is unique to the Lizard peninsula.
