New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Angry Anchovy at 10 New Road, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: The Old Bakery at Morans Deli, The Old Bakery, Garrett Street, Cawsand; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Brine at First Floor, Old Custom House, Wharf Road, St Ives; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Summink Different at Trerieve Estate, Downderry, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Feed Deli at St Ives Leisure Centre, The Burrows, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: The Shed at 6 - 7 Tidemill House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: Agapanthus Tearoom at Agapanthus Tea Room, Gulval, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: Beach Restaurant And Takeaway at Beach Restaurant, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: Beach House Falmouth at The Beach House, Swanpool Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: Subway at 68 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: Dune Stores And Surf School at Dune Stores And Surf Ltd, Beachside Holiday Park, 12 Lethlean Lane, Phillack; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Kathmandu Palace at First Floor, 19 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: North Petherwin Football Club at The Football Ground, The Straight, North Petherwin, Launceston; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: Smugglers Rest Cafe at Talland Bay, Looe, Cornwall; rated on August 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Devonport Inn at Devonport Inn, The Cleave, Kingsand, Torpoint; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: The Earl Of St Vincent at Earl Of St Vincent, Higher Lane, Egloshayle, Wadebridge; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Treloy Tourist Park at Newquay, Cornwall; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: The Golden Lion at Golden Lion, High Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 3
• Rated 5: Fourways Inn at Church Town Road, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: Harbour Pool & Billiards Club at Harbour Pool And Billiards Club, The Wharf, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: Seven at Seven Bar, Chy Mor, The Wharf, St Ives; rated on September 2
• Rated 5: The Cornish Arms at Cornish Arms, 86 Commercial Road, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: The Royal Standard at Royal Standard Inn, 61 Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on August 28
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Raak Thai Kernow at TR7 ; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Hollies at Church House, 10 Lower Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: Joes American Grill at Holywell Bay Holiday Park, Holywell Bay, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 22
• Rated 4: Ali Baaba at 71 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on August 15