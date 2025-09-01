PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council.
Disposal of land by public body
It has issued a notice under Section 123 (2A) of the Local Government Act 1972 that it plans to dispose of land under its ownership to the north of Love Lane in Bodmin with the postcode PL31 2BP..
A copy of the plan showing the land is available on request, with any objection and representation in respect of the disposal of the land to be made to Estates Delivery, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Treyew Road, Truro, TR1 3AY by September 3, 2025.
Road closure – Church Park Road, Crackington Haven
Notice is hereby given that Cornwall Council has made the above Order dated August 25, 2025 in exercise of its powers under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to temporarily prohibit the use by traffic of the undermentioned length of road in Bude.
This prohibition is necessary for desilting works and it is expected that the closure will be on September 10, between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Road(s) affected - Church Park Road, Crackington Haven, Bude between grid reference SX 15487 95672 and property known as St Marys Church.
An alternative route will be signed on site.
Licence application
Hello Cornwall, of the address Unit 6 Fruitspace, Tor Road, Newquay, TR7 1RL has applied to Cornwall Council seeking a premises licence for the above mentioned address.
They are seeking a premises licence in order to allow for inclusion of Alcohol into their postal hampers which are sent throughout the UK.
They would be licensed for the timings of Monday to Sunday 09:00am - 17:00pm with no access or consumption of alcohol onsite to the public.
Kenneth James Kaye (Deceased)
Anyone having a claim against the estate of the above mentioned person, late of Coombeside, Portlooe, Looe, Cornwall, PL13 2HZ who died on May 28, 2025 are requested to send written particulars thereof to the below named solicitors on or before October 7, 2025.
MARK GRASSAM SOLICITORS, Fore Street, East Looe, PL13 1D
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.