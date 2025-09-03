According to new data, Truro has the third highest number of Releaf medical cannabis patients of any city in the UK when population size is taken into account.
Medical cannabis was legalised in the UK in 2018, but access through the NHS remains limited. Many patients instead turn to regulated private clinics. Treatments available through Releaf, the UK’s leading medical cannabis clinic, include cannabis-based medicines containing THC, prescribed legally and overseen by specialist doctors.
Patients most commonly prescribed cannabis-based medicines include those living with chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, arthritis and insomnia. The growing variety of conditions being treated reflects both patient need and rising awareness of medical cannabis as a safe and legal treatment option.
The nationwide analysis looked specifically at Releaf’s own patient base across the UK. Despite its smaller size, Truro emerged at third on the list.
Although London has the greatest overall number of patients, its vast population means it does not feature in the top ten once figures are adjusted proportionally. Instead, the list is dominated by smaller cities, with Truro, Chichester, Wells, Ely and Brighton & Hove all appearing in the top ten.
Truro has over four times more patients per 100,000 people than London, underlining the significant difference between smaller cities and larger cities once population is taken into account.
A spokesperson from Releaf said: “These findings show that medical cannabis prescribed through Releaf is not only being accessed in the UK’s biggest cities, but is also widely prescribed across a diverse range of regions. From smaller cathedral cities like Wells and Ely to larger coastal hubs such as Brighton & Hove, demand is growing nationwide rather than being concentrated in major urban centres alone.
“Looking ahead, Releaf expects demand to continue rising as awareness builds and more patients consider medical cannabis as part of their treatment journey.”
