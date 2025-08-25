CHRISTOPHER GILLBARD, 63, of The Old Quarry, Tanhurst Road, Lostwithiel changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with being in charge of an Australian Shepherd dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a man at Bike Chain Bissoe bike hire in June 2023. The judge issued a contingent destruction order which means that if he fails to keep proper control of the dog and it bites anyone else it will be taken away and put down. Mr Gillbard has to pay the man who was injured £2,000 compensation and was made subject to a community order to do 200 hours unpaid work.