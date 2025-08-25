THREATS TO KILL
LEO KELLY, 20, of Lamorna Drive, Callington pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening to kill a man and possessing cannabis at Callington on 17 July. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 26 September.
SEX OFFENCES
ROSS LEAKE, 51, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to three charges of making indecent images of children including over 400 of the most serious Category A. He was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years. He has to have treatment for his alcohol use, has had restrictions put on his use of the internet and has to register with police for ten years.
NICHOLAS LENTON, 44, of The Crescent Residential Care Home in Newquay was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexual assault on a woman in St Austell in January 2024. The prosecution offered no evidence.
DESMOND ROGERS, 79, of Bridge Road, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a girl aged under 13 and numerous charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13. He pleaded guilty to further sexual assault charges. He was remanded in custody and his next hearing will be on 19 September when he will be sentenced.
MICHAEL SNELL, 64, of College Green, St Austell was given a 15-year custodial sentence with nine years imprisonment at Truro Crown Court after he was found guilty of eight sex offences against a girl who was as young as five including gross indecency and indecent assault. He is required to register with the police indefinitely and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact two women until further notice.
DAVID TOMKISS, 59, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin who has been charged with nine offences of indecent exposure has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court.
MATTHEW SMITH, 33, of Tavistock Road, Callington has been made subject to a three-month interim sexual risk order limiting his use of the internet and requiring him to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act.
HARRY NICHOLS, 20, of Dollis Drive, Farnham pleaded guilty to possessing over 600 indecent images of children, including over 300 of the most serious category A, at Camelford between 2021 and 2024 and failing to surrender to court bail on 14 August. The case was adjourned until 22 September and he is required to register with the police in the meantime.
JON LETTS, 23, of Sutton Way, London pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman at an address in Port Isaac in August 2023. He was sent to prison for 54 months and must register with the police indefinitely. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 22 August 2035.
DRUG DEALER
DAVID NORRIS, 62, of Monmouth Road, London pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 14.5 kg of cannabis with intent to supply on the A30 slip road at Victoria last September. He was made subject to a forfeiture order with £26,934 forfeited.
ROBBERY
JAMIE CHANNING, 36, of Knox Road, Cardiff has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening a man with a knife and robbing him of a tobacco pouch containing bank cards and a driving licence at an address in Church View, North Petherwin on 19 June and, together with Eric Green at the same address, he is accused of robbing a woman of a tobacco pouch. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 16 September.
ASSAULT
RAMAZON UTKU, 31, of Golf Terrace, Newquay changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of assaulting two police officers at Newquay Custody Centre, assaulting a man in St Dennis last October as well as inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man in St Dennis. He was made subject to a hospital order to be detained in a medium secure unit in Langdon Hospital, Dawlish.
MATTHEW CUNNINGHAM, 40, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman and a man in Penryn on 15 July occasioning them actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding a woman with intent. He was remanded in custody until 29 August.
MELISSA BASTOW, 49, of NFA, Newquay had a warrant issued for her arrest when she failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer eight charges including assaulting police and criminal damage.
JAKE BELL, 38, of Pellymounter Road, St Austell has been given a suspended prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in St Austell occasioning him actual bodily harm in November 2023. The 22-month sentence will be suspended for two years and he was put on a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am daily until 14 December.
ADAM BISHOP, 50, of Rivermead, Herodsfoot was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of strangling a man at a cottage and inflicting grievous bodily harm on him in the property which he had entered as a trespasser in Herodsfoot in June 2024. He pleaded guilty to assaulting the man occasioning him actual bodily harm. He will be sentenced on 5 September and was released on conditional bail which will be monitored with a GPS tag not to contact two men and to live at The Red Post Service Station, Launcells.
SAMUEL COOK, 44, of Eastern Avenue, Liskeard who has been charged with assaulting a woman at Minorca Lane, Bugle and stealing from her admitted breaking his bail conditions on 19 August by being in the company of the woman whom he is alleged to have assaulted at Eastern Avenue, Liskeard. He was readmitted to bail.
BENJAMIN EVERS, 33, of Twelvewoods Place, Dobwalls pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Dymond Court, Bodmin on 31 October. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
MARTIN TREBILCOCK, 48, of Hodge Close, Saltash who has pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling and assaulting a woman and criminal damage on 22 June has been remanded in custody until 31 October.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
JAY ANDREWS, 22, of Harebell Close, Saltash has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing serious injury to a woman in Totnes on 25 May 2024 when he was alleged to have driven a Honda Civic without due care and attention. His case is listed for 14 September.
PEVERTING THE COURSE OF JUSTICE
SHIJU NAIR, 38, of Stannary Roaad, Stenalees pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to perverting the course of justice in August 2022 when he sent a woman a letter asking her not to contact the police or make a statement but guilty to engaging in coercive behaviour when he caused a woman to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her. He will be sentenced on 29 August and was released on conditional bail not to enter an area of Truro or St Newlyn East or contact his victim.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
ROBERT MORRIS, of Broadmead, Callington has had £150,000 cash seized by police under the Proceeds of Crime Act detained for another six months together with three Rolex watches and two bags of gold of a value unknown but estimated at between £50,000 to £150,000.
KNIFE CRIME
SYLVIA HAMILTON, 63, of Church Park, Lerryn has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a kitchen knife in a public place at Lerryn on 3 March, possessing cannabis at Couch’s Mill and failing to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for an offence. She was remanded in custody and her case listed for 16 September.
STALKING
CHRISTOPHER DUB, 42, of Hillside, East Taphouse changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court on a charge of stalking involving serious alarm. In November 2023 at an address in Woodford, Bude he pursued a course of conduct when a relationship ended sending around 40 voicemails in two weeks, sending gifts and letters and turning up at his victim’s house which amounted to stalking. He will be sentenced on 12 September and was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Woodford or contact his victim.
HARASSMENT
CONNOR MCAULEY, 33, of Henver Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order made in August 2021 by being in the company of a woman at Newquay on 18 August whom he was banned from contacting. He was given a 12-week prison sentence because of his flagrant disregard for court orders.
RYAN MORCOM, 32, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order made by Truro magistrates in December 2023 when he contacted a woman in St Austell on 2 October and 23 December whom he was banned from contacting. He will be sentenced on 26 September.
STEVEN HENDRY, 39, of Marthus Court, Heathlands Road, Liskeard failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to face charges of harassing a woman in Liskeard in 2022 when he threatened her with physical harm and entered her home and burgling a home in Liskeard with intent to steal. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
SARAH MARTIN, 51, of NFA, Launceston pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order imposed by Truro magistrates on 12 August when, between 13 and 16 August at Launceston, she contacted a man and attended his address when prohibited from doing. She was given a 12-week custodial sentence with four weeks imprisonment because of her flagrant disregard for court orders and offending whilst on bail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JASON HOLLAND, 43, of NFA, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order just five days after it was made by contacting a woman he was banned from contacting. He was fined £50 having already spent time in custody.
BREACH OF ORDER
DARREN CHURCH, 51, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to three charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order made by magistrates in January by going to An Gof Gardens, Bodmin on 18 August and Pool Street, Bodmin on 18 and 19 August. He was committed to Crown Court for sentence in custody and will appear on 16 September.
CHARLIE ROOKER, 28, of Barrabill Way, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a non-molestation order by contacting a woman on social media he was banned from contacting. He will be sentenced on 12 September.
CLOSURE ORDERS
16 CARNSBERRY, BUGLE was made subject to a three-month closure order on 18 August under the Anti-social, Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
54 GOONBARROW MEADOW, Bugle was made subject to a three-month closure order on 18 August under the Anti-social, Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
DRIVING BANS
JACK DAVEY, 27, of East Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 in Camborne on 7 August. He was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
JOYCE SUMNER, 71, of Mount Wise, Newquay has been given a points disqualification after she pleaded guilty to speeding through the temporary speed limit on the A30 at Plusha last December. She was banned for six months, fined £56 and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £90 costs.
JACK SMITH, 31, of Parklands, Nanpean has been banned from driving for three months after pleading guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving whilst disqualified in Bodmin in May.
JANET DUFFY, 81, of Old Ferry Road, Saltash has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure after she pleaded guilty to speeding on Honicknowle Lane, Plymouth last November. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £90 costs.
DANGEROUS DOG
CHRISTOPHER GILLBARD, 63, of The Old Quarry, Tanhurst Road, Lostwithiel changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with being in charge of an Australian Shepherd dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a man at Bike Chain Bissoe bike hire in June 2023. The judge issued a contingent destruction order which means that if he fails to keep proper control of the dog and it bites anyone else it will be taken away and put down. Mr Gillbard has to pay the man who was injured £2,000 compensation and was made subject to a community order to do 200 hours unpaid work.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.