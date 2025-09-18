CALLINGTON Rotary Club has donated £200 to Cornwall Blood Bikes, the volunteer charity that provides a free courier service for blood, plasma, medical samples and essential supplies across the county.
The service, which operates around the clock, is run entirely by volunteers and receives no government funding, relying solely on donations to stay on the road.
The donation is the latest in Callington Rotary’s ongoing support for local causes, helping organisations that provide lifesaving services and community care across Cornwall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.