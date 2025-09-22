The band rose to prominence with era-defining albums Paranoid & Sunburnt, Stoosh, and Post Orgasmic Chill. Hit singles such as ‘Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)’, ‘Selling Jesus’, ‘Twisted (Everyday Hurts)’ and ‘Weak’ cemented their reputation leading to millions of records sold worldwide and a historic headline slot at Glastonbury in 1999. Skunk Anansie’s return to Cornwall follows a major UK headline tour in Spring 2025 and the huge success of their most recent album ‘The Painful Truth’, the release of which in May 2025 saw the band achieve their highest ever chart placing. See Skunk Anansie