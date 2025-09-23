CORNWALL Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has announced the appointment of its new chief medical officer (designate).
Dr Colm Owens is a recognised medical leader with extensive experience in psychiatry and medical leadership.
He brings more than 15 years of clinical experience as a consultant psychiatrist, covering liaison, old age, and general adult psychiatry in both urban and rural communities. In addition, Dr Owens has held medical leadership roles for 13 years, including four years in executive-level positions. He currently serves as medical director of the NHS Devon Mental Health, Learning Disability and Neurodiversity Provider Collaborative.
Chief executive Debbie Richards welcomed the appointment, saying: “Colm has a collaborative, inclusive approach having worked in community, inpatient and at a system level. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our Trust for the benefit of colleagues, patients and communities.
“He has a strong track record of innovations which will be instrumental to support our ambitions for the development of integrated neighbourhood teams, reducing out-of-area placements and delivering sustainable, values-led care.”
Dr Owens expressed his enthusiasm for joining Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. He said: “I was drawn to the Trust’s combined mental health and community services model and its commitment to delivering care rooted in local communities.
“My leadership has always focused on integration – not just between services, but across professional groups, organisations, and with people who use our services. I look forward to bringing these skills to my new role in Cornwall.”
He will officially take over the role in January 2026, succeeding Dr Adrian Flynn. After six years in the position, Dr Flynn will return to a patient-focused role as a consultant psychiatrist within the Trust.
The appointment reflects Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s continued focus on integrating services, strengthening leadership and delivering high-quality, patient-centred care across the region.
