A significant sculptural artwork, created to commemorate milestones in the history of china clay, has been donated to the UK’s only china clay mining museum.
The new acquisition, ‘Quills’, has been donated to Wheal Martyn Clay Works, near St Austell, by Imerys and is currently being displayed in their new exhibition ‘50 Years of Wheal Martyn’.
The striking piece was produced by UK ceramic artist Tim Andrews, originally for a 2005 international ceramics exhibition profiling china clay, delivered in partnership with Imerys and shown at Wheal Martyn.
Made from porcelain and stoneware clays with Molochite, with china clay and flint slip applied, ‘Quills’ was inspired by two separate but linked projects.
The first was a largely technical investigation of new china clay products being produced by Imerys at the time, and the second was a subsequent residency in a museum.
The common factors were geology and time and the process involved experimentation in the studio and at Par Moor laboratories, providing the opportunity to try new techniques.
Whilst at the museum, Tim studied fossil remains embedded in layers of clay silt and was taken by the idea of making pieces allowing elemental eroding to have a share in their creation.
The resulting pieces alluded strongly to ancient artefacts and organic forms, such as porcupine quills, after which the piece was named.
Mark Hewson, who leads Imerys in the UK, said: “We are delighted to see ‘Quills’ return to Wheal Martyn, where it was first exhibited back in 2005. Many artists over the years have been inspired by the china clay industry, and so we have been very lucky to receive donations of incredible artwork and sculpture. Now rightly back on display at Wheal Martyn during its anniversary year, many more people can enjoy and be inspired by this work.”
Sian Powell, exhibition officer at Wheal Martyn, said: “It is wonderful to add this stunning piece to the museum collection. The addition is timely as we celebrate 50 years since Wheal Martyn opened as a museum, providing the opportunity to share ‘Quills’ in our exhibition this autumn, before finding it a long term home in the museum.”
‘Quills’ will be on display in the ‘50 Years of Wheal Martyn’ exhibition until December 23.
