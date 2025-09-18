A 39-year-old man from the St Austell area has been charged with murder following the death of an inmate at HMP Exeter on Monday, September 15.
James Desborough, also an inmate at HMP Exeter, has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Steven Kempster. He is currently in police custody and is set to appear before magistrates on Thursday, September 18.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We received a report from the prison that Mr Kempster was found deceased within his cell at around 5.40am on Monday 15 September. His next-of-kin have been informed.
“Desborough is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September, 18.”