THE appointment of John Govett as chair of the new NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) and NHS Devon ICB Cluster has been made following approval by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Describing his appointment as a privilege, Mr Govett – who took up the post on September 1 – said the focus must now shift to delivering the NHS 10-year plan while supporting providers to meet 2025/26 budgets and operational plans.
“We now need to shift our focus to delivering both the 10-year plan and to further supporting all our providers in delivering in-year 2025/26 budgets and operational plans to improve services and outcomes for local people that together we jointly signed off back in the Spring,” he said.
“We are working across our cluster footprint to bring closer working between our ICBs, acute trusts, Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) sector, primary care, mental health providers, local authorities and others to transform the way we commission and contract health services for our local communities and populations.”
Mr Govett highlighted the importance of considering the impact on staff and services while ensuring the ICB re-structure aligns with the long-term NHS strategy. He also paid tribute to Kevin Orford, outgoing chair of NHS Devon.
“I look forward to building on the strong foundations he has helped put in place,” he added. “This is a time of significant change – and I know that brings uncertainty – but I also know that across our system we have extraordinary people, staff, clinicians, leaders, partners and volunteers who continue to innovate and deliver in the face of complex challenges.”
The announcement of the cluster’s new chief executive is expected shortly and Mr Govett confirmed further updates will follow as the board progresses preparations for winter, the 2026/27 financial year, and the five-year planning cycle.
