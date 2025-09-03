The volunteer sessions takes place on Thursday, September 25, at Castle Park from 10am to 12pm and Sungirt Valley from 1pm to 3pm – with participants meeting at the Bull Stone (morning) and Lower Sungirt car park (afternoon).
The events are open to all ages and abilities with no pressure to stay for the entire session as residents are encouraged to drop in at any time to lend a hand.
All tools and equipment will be provided, but volunteers should wear robust footwear and clothing suitable for gardening and the day’s weather conditions.
Urban Green Shoots is part of a Cornwall-wide effort funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, aimed at increasing biodiversity and creating greener, healthier urban environments.
The project is focused on enhancing the nature-richness of public spaces – something proven to benefit mental health, wellbeing and community prosperity. A greener environment can also make areas more attractive for business and tourism, while helping to tackle climate change by providing shaded microclimates and improving local drainage.
Through the scheme, communities across Cornwall are being supported to create free, accessible green sanctuaries at the heart of their towns.
As part of the programme, an Urban Ranger has been appointed to work with local people through gardening groups and nature-based events. These groups will help care for and maintain improved sites into the future.
The project targets a wide range of locations, including churchyards, public gardens, housing estates, parks, road verges, and urban woodlands.
Anyone interested in joining can contact Kelly, Cormac’s dedicated Urban Ranger, on 07736 624543 or email [email protected] for more information.
