NEW data has revealed the roads across Cornwall which have caught the most speeding drivers within the last year.
There were more than 20 offences per day on the region’s worst road, and Legal Expert gathered information from Devon and Cornwall Police showing that Cornish roads account for six of the 15 ‘worst’ in the region.
Between April 2024 and March this year, the force handed out a massive 215,047 NIPs (Notices of Intended Prosecution).
Speeding drivers get three points added to their license as a minimum. Reaching 12 points within three years will disqualify them from driving.
The fixed penalty for speeding is £100. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that they sent 14,240 FPNs (fixed penalty notices) for speeding to offenders.
The A30 Roseworthy Dip near Camborne was Cornwall’s speeding capital, and the third-highest for speeding offences in the region.
Devon and Cornwall Police spotted 8,013 speeding offences in just a year, which works out at around 22 per day on average.
While just 610 of those cases led to an FPN, that figure is much higher than offences on any other road resulting in a fine.
Longdowns speed cameras caught 7,267 offences, putting it fifth in the Devon and Cornwall list. Also featured are St Ann’s Chapel and the westbound road at Saltash Tunnel.
Truro’s Tregolls Road appears twice, with 7,122 offences on Tregolls Road West and 4,071 on Tregolls Road East.
The force also revealed the five worst speeding offenders in the region. As well as being Cornwall’s leading site of speeding offences, Roseworthy Dip was where four of the five highest speeds in the region were recorded.
That includes one driver caught racing eastbound at a staggering 150mph in August 2024–more than double the 70mph speed limit on that section of road.
