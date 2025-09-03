A PERSISTENT Bodmin criminal has been subjected to another banning order in a bid to control his behaviour in the town.
Darren Tomkiss, 46, has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after he admitted to two counts of theft of cosmetics and booze totalling over £400.
He appeared at Truro Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 2.
Mr Tomkiss has an extensive record of persistent criminal behaviour across a lengthy amount of time in the town, and has previously been issued with banning orders as police try and prevent further issues upon his release from prison.
The latest order will see Mr Tomkiss banned from entering the town centre for the next three years upon his release of prison, with extensive restrictions put in place.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The CBO will prohibit Tomkiss from entering Bodmin town centre for the next three years – in particular its shops and businesses – upon his release.
“The order provides a preventative measure to ensure that he doesn’t return to a pattern of offending once released from prison. It prohibits him from:
“Refusing to leave any commercial/private premises when requested to leave by the premises owner, staff member or police officer
“Entering or loitering outside any store that he has been formally banned from that are members of the Bodmin Shopwatch Scheme.
“Entering the area’s highlighted in red on the map at any time, save to attend a professional pre-arranged appointment, providing that he has the written consent of the meeting organiser.
“We take all reports of business crime seriously and would encourage any retailer that is impacted by shoplifting to report it to us. We’re taking action and putting offenders before the courts.”
