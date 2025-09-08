The AGM of the Bodmin Riding and Heritage Festival, which traditionally took place in July will be held on Wednesday, September 24 in the Shire House Suite at 7pm.
The organisers are seeking for anyone who wishes to play a part in the historic event to come along to the meeting.
“Anyone interested in being a part of this heritage event please come along, all are welcome.”
