AN appeal for information has been announced by Devon and Cornwall Police after a ‘knife attack’ in Bodmin.
Police say that they are appealing for witnesses and footage to come forward after the incident which took place during the afternoon of Saturday, August 30 outside of the Q Bar on Fore Street in the town centre.
It is reported that a male suspect twice struck a woman in the face and then kicked her to the stomach.
After the incident, a 21-year-old from Saltash was arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following an incident involving a knife in Bodmin.
“Officers were called at around 4pm on Saturday, August 30 after a report of an altercation outside Q Bar on Fore Street.
“A male suspect twice struck a woman in the face and then kicked her to the stomach.
“The suspect then continued to be abusive to the group accompanying the woman before pulling out a knife and swinging it around trying to slash various people, narrowly missing.
“Fortunately, nobody was injured by the knife.
“The suspect and the group are all known to each other.
“A 21-year-old from Saltash was arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on police bail.
“Officers investigating the incident are now turning to the public for assistance and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant footage, who has not yet spoken to police.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or via our website quoting 50250225834.”
