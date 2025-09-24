DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman following the theft of several treasured items from St Petroc’s Parish Church in Bodmin.
The incident happened between 9.40am and 10.15am on Monday, August 25, when a woman entered the church and removed a number of valuable and significant items before leaving.
Among the stolen items were an embroidered banner, several display artefacts, an ornamental cross staff, a large cushion and a bible.
Police believe the suspect may not have been acting alone, and that she could have had an accomplice – described as a man with a dog – waiting outside the church.
Officers have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, or via the force’s website, quoting crime reference number 50250223870.
