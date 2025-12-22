A SALTASH woman has issued a timely festive warning to local residents after a candle left burning almost cost her her home just days before Christmas.
Lisa Thorn is counting her blessings after fire crews acted swiftly to prevent a potentially devastating blaze at her cottage in Longlands Lane, Burraton Coombe. The incident happened at around 3.34pm on Thursday, December 18.
Firefighters from Saltash Community Fire Station, supported by colleagues from Plymouth, were called to reports of a fire alarm sounding and smoke inside the property. On arrival, crews confirmed there was smoke issuing from the cottage and immediately entered the building wearing breathing apparatus.
They quickly located the source of the fire – a candle that had been left burning – and extinguished it before the flames could spread further. Thanks to their prompt actions, damage was kept to a minimum and the property was saved.
Ms Thorn said the outcome could have been very different had the fire not been discovered when it was.
“I wanted to say thank-you to our firemen and their prompt response to a call out to my cottage,” she said. “I also want to issue a warning to all those candle lovers this cosy Christmas season – do not forget to blow out your candles. This nearly cost me my home.
“I am so grateful I came home early. If I hadn’t, the damage doesn’t bear thinking about.”
Fire services regularly remind the public that candles, while popular at this time of year, pose a serious fire risk if left unattended. They advise keeping candles away from curtains, decorations and other flammable materials, and ensuring they are fully extinguished before leaving a room or going to bed.
Ms Thorn hopes her experience will serve as a reminder to others to stay vigilant.
