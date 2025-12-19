THE Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs Team is hosting the first “Working Together Across Bodmin Moor” event, aimed at protecting farms, livestock and rural communities.
The event will take place on Tuesday, February 4 and will bring together farmers, partner agencies and the public for an evening of practical advice and collaboration.
Attendees will also hear a special talk from Trev from The Sheep Show, focusing on preventing livestock worrying and improving safety across the moor.
The initiative encourages open discussion, sharing real solutions and raising awareness of livestock worrying incidents, helping farmers report concerns more effectively and enhancing community safety.
Tickets will be limited so those interested should keep a close eye on the Rural Affair Team’s socials for full details and booking information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.