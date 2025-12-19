Laurissa achieved 17th place for Best Tattoo Artist, while Inkphoria claimed 28th for Best Tattoo Studio – a remarkable feat considering the studio only opened in March.
Laurissa said the award “truly means the world to us” and credited their latest success to the ongoing support of their clients.
“Every booking, message, recommendation and shared post on social media has helped us grow into what we are today,” she added.
The couple describe the recognition as just the start, promising exciting plans ahead for their thriving Saltash studio, which is located in Keast Mews.
