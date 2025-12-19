NETWORK Rail has issued a notice to residents living in and around Saltash, confirming planned survey works on the Royal Albert Bridge early next year.
The preliminary surveys are part of essential safety and maintenance planning and are designed to help ensure the railway continues to operate safely and reliably.
Works will take place between Thursday, January 8, and Monday, February 2, 2026, with a number of road closures and traffic management measures required to allow the surveys to be carried out safely.
Network Rail has confirmed there will be two periods of full 24-hour road closures. Albert Road will be closed from 7am on Tuesday, January 13, until 8am on Monday, January 19, 2026. This closure will be in place continuously throughout the period.
Silver Street will then be closed from 7am on Monday, January 19, until 8am on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
Access to properties will be maintained during both closures, and residents will be able to reach homes and businesses while the works are underway.
Following the road closures, further traffic management measures will be introduced across several nearby routes. Temporary traffic lights and lane closures will be in place on Normandy Hill and Wolseley Road from 12.01am on Monday, January 26, until 12.01am on Saturday, January 31, 2026, a duration of five days.
Old Ferry Road will also be affected, with traffic lights and lane restrictions operating from 12.01am on Tuesday, January 20, until 12.01am on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
Network Rail has thanked residents for their patience and cooperation, stressing that the surveys are vital to the long-term safety of the railway and the historic Royal Albert Bridge, which was opened back in 1859.
Residents are advised to allow extra travel time during the affected periods and to follow signed diversion routes where applicable.
