SALTASH is stepping up its fight against crime and anti-social behaviour with new CCTV cameras set to go live across the town this week.
Town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock says the move will help make a real difference to people’s everyday lives.
“This is a really positive step for Saltash,” she said. “By installing these new cameras, we’re helping to create a safer environment for everyone who lives, works and visits our town. It’s about reassurance, prevention and making sure that we’re doing everything we can to support our community and our local police. We want Saltash to feel safe and welcoming, and this is part of that commitment.”
The cameras will be activated on Friday, September 26 and fitted in priority areas, including Old Ferry Road, Fore Street and Burraton Cross.
The project is the result of close partnership working between Saltash Town Council, Plymouth City Council, Cornwall Council, Devon & Cornwall Police and Safer Saltash.
It’s hoped the technology will not only deter offenders but also provide clear evidence when crimes do occur, giving police and enforcement partners vital support.
Town leaders say the investment is about more than just technology, it’s a sign of Saltash’s determination to protect its residents and boost confidence in public safety.
The scheme has been carefully planned to ensure it is both effective and accountable. All footage will be monitored by the Plymouth CCTV Control Room and handled under strict data protection rules. The council has promised the system will be run transparently, with the public’s interests always at its core.
For locals, it marks the end of months of behind-the-scenes work and the start of a safer chapter for the town. With modern cameras now watching over key spots, Saltash is sending a clear message that crime and anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated.
