A festival in Callington celebrating fire and light on a dark winter’s evening is set to return this year.
The Kelliwik Golowi festival on Saturday November 15 will be a torchlit, fancy dress and evening parade through the main streets of Callington.
Festooned with lanterns and fire, a procession of individuals, local groups and organisations led by the Kelliwik Golowi Band with Morris dancers will proceed with music and dance from Callington Primary School to St Mary’s Square.
This year, the third year since the founding of the festival which means “Callington’s bright night” in Cornish, will also include the new addition of food stalls alongside the main displays and attractions including Callington Town Band in the main square.
Kelliwik Golowi was conceived by Callington resident Sarah Slocombe who, with a band of volunteers, has built on the success of the first festival in 2023.
Ahead of the festivities, the organisers are inviting young people to participate in fire entertainment skill with some training by professional artists in October, and everyone is invited to create a mask or headdress of their own to wear on the night.
A range of creative workshops will take place throughout October at The Vault Youth Centre on October 11, 18 and 25 from 10.30 to 12.30 in preparation for the festival.
Organiser Sarah Slocombe added: “We’re getting ready for Kelliwik Golowi, and we need you to come and make a mask or a head-dress. Be bright, bring a light and join the parade on November 15.”
Sponsors are still being sought for the fire training which organisers says increases confidence, self esteem and life skills in young people who attend.
For more information about the workshops and festivities, follow the Kelliwik Golowi Facebook page or email [email protected] to be added to the mailing list for event updates.
