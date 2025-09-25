A CALLINGTON fitness coach is offering free taster sessions to help women manage the physical changes brought on by menopause.
Lindsay Shaw, a competitive bodybuilder and experienced trainer, will be running the classes at The Zone in Callington to highlight the benefits of strength training for midlife women.
As hormone levels shift during menopause, many women experience a loss of muscle and bone density, which can increase the risk of osteoporosis, joint pain and reduced mobility. Strength training has been shown to counter these effects, supporting bone health, building lean muscle, boosting energy and improving confidence.
“Strength training isn’t about lifting as heavy as possible,” Lindsay explained. “It’s about helping women stay strong, feel good in their bodies and thrive through menopause and beyond.”
Women interested in booking a free place can find details via The Zone Callington’s social media pages.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.