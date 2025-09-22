PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Premises licence application
AN application for a premises licence has been submitted to Cornwall Council for a venue in Bodmin which was formerly a Wetherspoons pub.
H-Man Limited, the new operators of the Chapel an Gansblydhen pub in the town has applied to the local authority seeking a premises licence for the serving of alcohol between the times of 9am and midnight on Mondays to Sundays.
They are also seeking to offer late night refreshments between 11pm and midnight on the same days.
Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to the Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected] not later than 09/10/2025.
Road closure: Water Lane, Fowey
CORNWALL Council has given notice that it intends to make an order to close the above listed road between the dates of October 13 and October 17.
The prohibition will be in force between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, weekdays only.
Pedestrian access to properties in the affected area will be maintained for the duration of the closure and an alternative route will be signposted on the site.
Road closure: Brunel View to Glamorgan Mill, Lower Metherell, Callington
CORNWALL Council has given notice that it intends to make an order to close the above listed road between the dates of September 29 and October 10.
The closure is necessary for new manhole construction works.
The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included.
Road affected - Road From Brunel View To Junction North East Of Glamorgan Mill, Lower Metherell, Callington between properties known as Clarkes Hall And Premises and Chapel House.
An alternative route will be signposted on site.
