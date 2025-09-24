Addressing the Lib Dem / Independent cabinet, Cllr Jamie Hanlon (Penwithick & Boscoppa, Reform UK) told the meeting: “As a child I used to get free school meals. I remember the hurdles my parents had to go through to try and get that. It was a nightmare. There were days that I didn’t actually get fed in school because of those hurdles, so to do what you’re intending to do is absolutely fantastic.”