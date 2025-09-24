CORNWALL Council is to become one of the first local authorities in the country to introduce automatic enrolment for free school meals, which will ensure almost 2,000 children who are currently missing out will now benefit.
The move is expected to bring in an extra £2 million in government funding for the poorest and most disadvantaged pupils in the Duchy and help reduce the stigma some feel about receiving free meals.
The council’s Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Leigh Frost told a meeting of his cabinet: “This will come into effect from September 2026. From that point, families who are eligible will no longer need to apply. The system will ensure that children don’t miss out. We know that as many as 1,800 children could be missing out on the support they’re entitled to.
“By investing in auto-enrolment, we can put almost £900,000 directly back into family budgets every year, while also bringing nearly £2 million in additional Pupil Premium funding into Cornwall’s schools. That money is not new council spending. It is funding that already exists nationally but is currently going unclaimed. By introducing auto-enrolment we are unlocking it for Cornwall’s families and schools.”
“For a modest annual cost of just over £100,000, the return is in the region of £25 for every £1 spent. This council is committed to making a difference where it matters most. That means helping families with the cost of living and giving every child the best possible start in life.”
As of Summer 2024, there were 16,300 Reception to Year 11 children recorded as free school meals eligible across Cornwall’s state-funded primary, secondary and special schools.
Addressing the Lib Dem / Independent cabinet, Cllr Jamie Hanlon (Penwithick & Boscoppa, Reform UK) told the meeting: “As a child I used to get free school meals. I remember the hurdles my parents had to go through to try and get that. It was a nightmare. There were days that I didn’t actually get fed in school because of those hurdles, so to do what you’re intending to do is absolutely fantastic.”
Each free school meal equates to a saving of roughly £2.50 per meal per child (about £485 per year). If 1,800 more children receive the meals through auto-enrolment, it would be worth approximately £900,000 per year back into family budgets.
Free school meals eligibility also attracts Pupil Premium funding for schools at £1,455 per primary pupil (2024/25 rate) and £1,035 per secondary pupil. On average, the council estimates this would bring in up to £2 million in additional Pupil Premium per year for Cornwall’s schools. Pupil Premium is additional government funding for schools in England to support disadvantaged pupils and reduce the achievement gap between them and their peers
All families on Universal Credit will become eligible for free school meals from September next year. Cornwall’s early adoption means systems will already be in place, ensuring a smooth transition and allowing thousands more children to benefit immediately.
