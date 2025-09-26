INTERNATIONALLY renowned Canadian cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne, who is performing at St Wenn Church on Sunday, November 23, has been celebrated for his emotive and virtuosic playing.
He consistently wins over audiences of all ages with the beauty and intensity of his epic, cinematic compositions.
Combining a passion for metal, Middle Eastern music, and improvisation, he has developed an artistic signature that defies traditional expectations of how the cello should sound.
Since joining Norwegian progressive rock icons Leprous in 2016, Weinroth-Browne has played over 200 shows worldwide with the band and helped shape the sound of three studio albums.
As a solo artist, he has opened for artists ranging from Polish neoclassical pianist Hania Rani to UK legends Soft Machine.
In recent years, Weinroth-Browne has pushed further into experimental performance and contemporary dance.
He has toured the world with the Norwegian progressive rock band Leprous and performed at Hellfest, the world’s biggest metal festival.
In 2022, he played with Leprous at the Royal Albert Hall and opened for rock heavyweights Evanescence, Devin Townsend, and Apocalyptica.
His 2020 solo album Worlds Within was met with critical acclaim, garnering him coveted opening slots for international artists such as Hania Rani.
Most recently, he brought down the house with his fiery solo performance at the Cello Biennale Amsterdam, the world’s leading cello festival.
In 2023, he performed the album live with Ottawa Dance Directive to a sold-out audience at Canada’s National Arts Centre.
This performance will feature music from his highly anticipated new solo album Lifeblood. Weinroth-Browne’s latest full-length release comes out this month and stands as a defining chapter in his uncompromising artistic path.
Its an album that distills passion, pain, discipline and defiance into a sound that feels both timeless and urgent, intellectually rich yet emotionally visceral.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/carntocove/1817660
