TAKE an autumn walk and explore Boconnoc’s grounds and ancient woodlands between 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 12.
Visitors can welcome the change of season this autumn with a day discovering the beauty of Boconnoc. The Autumn Walks Open Day is a rare opportunity to explore the estate’s sweeping parkland, ancient woodland, gardens and hidden corners as the leaves turn to vibrant shades of gold, russet, and amber.
People can wander at their own pace along marked paths and woodland trails, whether they are a seasoned walker or simply looking for a peaceful escape, the estate offers a beautiful backdrop for a day of exploration. Members of the public might walk to the lake, search for ancient monuments, marvel over the ancient oaks on the woodland trails, or observe the gardens as the plants begin to retreat for winter.
The autumn walks will be marked, and maps will be available; routes will range from gentle strolls around the gardens to our longest route of 5.5 miles.
For those who prefer to take a ride through the grounds in 'style', our tractor-trailer will be running tours starting from the front of Boconnoc House.
The house will be open and serving light refreshments, including home-baked cakes, sausage rolls, soups and cream teas. Visitors can choose a table in the beautiful garden room or on the terrace.
There are wide open spaces for children to run in, secret corners for hide and seek and shorter, easy routes for little legs, or buggies. There will also be a marked route for wheelchair users.
Dogs on leads are warmly welcomed and are welcome to join their owners for refreshments on the terrace.
To book tickets for Autumn Walks at Boconnoc, visit: boconnoc.com/event/autumn-walks-at-boconnoc/
