THE hit television series, Beyond Paradise, has again been filming in the historic port of Charlestown.

The detective series, a spin-off of Death in Paradise, is in production for a fourth season.

Three of the stars of Beyond Paradise have been shooting scenes in Charlestown, near St Austell.

Beyond Paradise has been filming in Charlestown, Cornwall. Pictures: Paul Williams. Video: Andrew Townsend

Kris Marshall who plays Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman, Zahra Ahmadi who takes the role of Detective Sergeant Esther Williams and Dylan Llewellyn who appears as Police Constable Kelby Hartford were on set.

The series has used Charlestown as a location before, for an episode in its third season which involved a police investigation into rivalry in the sailing world.

Charlestown, with is heritage setting, has regularly been used as a television and movie location.