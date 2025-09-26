THE hit television series, Beyond Paradise, has again been filming in the historic port of Charlestown.
The detective series, a spin-off of Death in Paradise, is in production for a fourth season.
Kris Marshall who plays Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman, Zahra Ahmadi who takes the role of Detective Sergeant Esther Williams and Dylan Llewellyn who appears as Police Constable Kelby Hartford were on set.
The series has used Charlestown as a location before, for an episode in its third season which involved a police investigation into rivalry in the sailing world.
