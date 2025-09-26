PEOPLE are being invited to gather at a church in St Austell to pray for world peace.
A meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 1, between 6pm and 7.15pm, at Mount Charles Methodist Church.
The event, entitled A Time of Prayer and Reflection for World Peace, is being organised by the St Austell World Day of Prayer Committee and Christians Together in St Austell.
The organisers say everyone is welcome to attend.
A spokesperson said: “In November 2023, shortly after the start of the Gaza war, local Christians gathered to pray for peace in the Middle East.
“Nearly two years later, the Gaza War continues. At the same time, the Ukraine war is now well into its fourth year with no sign of an end.
“The Geneva Academy reports that it is currently monitoring 110 armed conflicts throughout the world.
“At the same time, many countries, including our own, are choosing to increase spending on armaments at the expense of aid to those in need.
“The St Austell World Day of Prayer Committee with Christians Together invites everyone to gather at Mount Charles Methodist Church on Wednesday, October 1, at 6pm to pray together for an hour for world peace.
“We will be praying for lasting peace, healing and the restoration of communities. Praying for God to change the hearts of world leaders towards justice, peace and mercy.
“Praying that God’s peace would fill the hearts and minds of everyone who is suffering as a result of conflict.”
Earlier this year, in the spring, services inspired by women of the Cook Islands in the Pacific Ocean were held in St Austell as part of the World Day of Prayer 2025.
Two services were organised at Holy Trinity Church in the town centre. More than 75 people attended the services.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.