The report, which has been written incorporating testimonials from many children and young people living in poverty, lays bare some stark statistics concerning the living and health standards of babies through to 19-year-olds in Cornwall. By age five, there is five-month learning gap between the most advantaged and disadvantaged children. In Cornwall, only 52.5 per cent of children eligible for free school meals had a good level of development at age five compared to 69.7 per cent of all children. This learning gap widens throughout primary and secondary school.