EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Construction of garage refused
THE demolition of existing dilapidated timber clad garage, workshop and lean to and erection of a self-build metal constructed domestic garage and workshop at a property in Liskeard has been refused by Cornwall Council.
The application, by Mr Martin Reed concerned a property known as land Adjacent To CC Depot Liskeard.
It refers to an existing workshop located on the outskirts of Moorswater, to the West of Liskeard. The site consists of an existing workshop, yard area and offroad parking, with vehicular access to the west. Approval is sought for the demolition of the existing workshop and replacement with a domestic garage and hobby workshop.
Among the risks identified were the possibility of flooding on the site which lies in flood zones two and three.
This led to objections from the Environment Agency and Liskeard Town Council.
The town council’s planning committee stated: “The Committee Resolved that the Town Council object to the application due to its location in the flood zone and the risks associated.”
It was a position echoed by the Environment Agency, who stated: “The whole of the application site and its access/egress route is within the current Flood Zone 2 or 3, representing a medium and high probability of flooding respectively. We also have historic records of flooding in this area.
“The submitted FRA is only a modelling report from 2021 and includes no consideration of the results of the report on the development proposed. It is therefore not appropriate and does not address all the requirements of paragraph 181 a) to e) of the National Planning Policy Framework or the Planning Practice Guidance.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicant: “In the absence of sufficient information/evidence to justify the loss of an existing business/commercial site/workshop and a lack of information to demonstrate an overriding locational need for the development in this location which; lies outside of the nearest settlement, is not adjacent to or within close proximity of an associated dwelling, and is not accessible by means of public transport, walking or cycling, the proposal is not considered to represent an appropriate or sustainable form of development.”
A second reason for refusal was cited as: “The application site and its access/egress route lies entirely within Flood Zones 2 and/or 3 representing a medium and high probability of flooding respectively. The submitted flood risk assessment consists of a modelling report prepared in 2021, with no consideration given to the result of the modelling on the proposed development.
“The submitted FRA is considered to be out of date given that it does not use the best and most up to date flood data available, nor does it demonstrate that the development will not increase flood risk elsewhere, or that it will be safe for its lifetime. Furthermore, no reference is made to a sequential approach to site selection, with no evidence submitted to demonstrate a lack of any other reasonably available sites in areas at lower risk of flooding.”
Dwelling conversion plans submitted
AN application for the conversion of an empty property in Bodmin into two dwellings has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
It concerns a property known as Summerville on Dennison Road in the town and the application was made by SW Property Developments Ltd.
The existing building stands opposite the an old bible chapel and is a stand alone detached bungalow dating from pre 1950s with a construction and design that is described as not fitting for the area. The property has been empty for a number of years and as such is in a poor condition. The developer said in its documents that due to its current state, this building is an eye sore and detracts from the character of the surrounding area.
The developer told Cornwall Council: “The alterations will see the bungalow converted into a pair of semi detached houses. A single storey rear extension will be added to form a lounge area in each of the houses. Alterations to the window openings which will mainly be on the elevations facing the amenity space as opposed to the road. Thereby enhancing and strengthening the existing street frontage and surrounding site context. The finished property will look very similar to that of its neighbouring property at number 1 Higher Bore Street.
“The proposed development will certainly enhance and improve the existing street frontage. The street façade of the new dwelling will be constructed sympathetically to match the existing character of Dennison Road.”
A previous proposal at the property, which excluded the proposed rear extension to incorporate two lounges had been submitted in 2024 and was approved in March 2025.
The proposals, under reference PA25/06808 will be considered by Cornwall Council’s planning team.
Window replacement refused
AN application for the replacement and enlargement of windows and doors., alongside replacement cladding to walls and roof and new PV panels to roof for a property on Military Road in Torpoint has been refused.
The council stated: “The proposed development would result in the retention and modification of the existing outbuilding which would contribute towards the ongoing proliferation of inappropriate outbuildings that contribute to visual clutter and diminishes the rural and coastal character of the surrounding area within this visually sensitive location, resulting in harm to the landscape qualities of the designated Area of Great Landscape Value.”
