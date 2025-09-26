LISKEARD’S civic leaders recently crossed the Channel to join their French counterparts in Quimperlé for a weekend of ceremony, celebration and renewed commitment to friendship.
The four-day visit marked 50 years since the two towns signed their twinning charter in 1975, setting the stage for even closer ties in the future.
The Liskeard delegation, led by mayor Christina Whitty, included deputy mayor David Braithwaite, councillors Simon Cassidy and Jane Pascoe, town clerk Stephen Vinson, and Royal British Legion chair, Christine Henwood.
Together they were welcomed by Quimperlé’s mayor Michaël Quernez and his civic team and hosted by French families and friends.
The visit began with a reception at Quimperlé’s town hall, where both towns exchanged gifts to mark the anniversary of the original twinning charter signed by then-Liskeard Mayor Norman Pampling. Liskeard’s offerings included framed artworks by local artists Laurie Scott and Stephen Tolfrey, as well as a candle holder crafted from a storm-felled yew tree in St Martin’s Churchyard.
The following day, delegations gathered at Quimperlé’s Rugby Club for roundtable discussions on future collaboration. Talks focused on strengthening partnerships between schools, sports clubs and cultural associations, with interpretation provided by Liskeard-born Simon Pascoe and his son Maël.
Despite heavy showers on the final day, both towns came together for a wreath-laying ceremony at Quimperlé’s war memorial in Place Charles de Gaulle. Standard bearers from French veterans’ groups stood alongside members of the Liskeard branch of the Royal British Legion in a moving tribute to shared history.
As the delegation departed, attention turned to the future. Both Quimperlé and Liskeard expressed their commitment to involving more organisations in the twinning programme, spanning education, farming, sport, the arts and commerce.
Mayor Whitty reflected he anniversary was not only a celebration of 50 years of friendship but also “the beginning of a renewed chapter in the story of our two towns.”
